Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth $53,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $71.31 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

