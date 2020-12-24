Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $821,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,755 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Under Armour by 285.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

UAA opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

