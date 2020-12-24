Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 177,518 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 84.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177,518 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Hexcel by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 28.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth $196,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE:HXL opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.52.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.