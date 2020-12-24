Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,622 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECHO opened at $27.56 on Thursday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $733.32 million, a P/E ratio of 114.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

