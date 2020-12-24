Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.20

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.20 and last traded at $58.87, with a volume of 4882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.77.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

