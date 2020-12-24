Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Senior Officer Sells C$719,500.00 in Stock

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Senior Officer Sean Allan Tetzlaff sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$719,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,977,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,690,165.75.

Shares of CVE PGM opened at C$2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.87. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGM. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 target price on Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

