Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.01

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 41768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,168,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 33,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $794,768.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,422.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,776 over the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

