PyroGenesis Canada (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.03

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $2.52. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 28,078 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

