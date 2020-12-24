Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EWBC. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Shares of EWBC opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,721,000 after acquiring an additional 943,691 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,413,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,691,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

