Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Woodward, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.33 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $121.48 on Thursday. Woodward has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Woodward by 247.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Woodward by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.