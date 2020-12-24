Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

NYSE QTWO opened at $128.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $130.59.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. Q2’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $238,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,048 shares of company stock valued at $27,639,780. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after acquiring an additional 413,446 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 115.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after buying an additional 324,530 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth $16,746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,418,000 after purchasing an additional 174,427 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 191.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 146,889 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

