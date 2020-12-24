Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zillow Group in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.26.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.68. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $149.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,655,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

