Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $752.09 million, a P/E ratio of -78.79, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.