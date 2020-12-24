Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Issued By B. Riley

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.49.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,517 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,810,614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 6,627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after buying an additional 1,771,275 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,938,000 after buying an additional 1,235,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,165,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

