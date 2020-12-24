QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to post $227.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.77 million and the lowest is $199.00 million. QEP Resources posted sales of $321.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year sales of $864.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $906.56 million, with estimates ranging from $876.12 million to $937.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

QEP Resources stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $576.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 8,401,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 812,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

