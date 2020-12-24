Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00009494 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $216.20 million and approximately $409.17 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,017,820 coins and its circulating supply is 97,498,400 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

