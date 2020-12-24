Quant Hits Market Cap of $142.48 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $11.80 or 0.00050465 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $142.48 million and $3.81 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

