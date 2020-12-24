Quark Price Hits $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 125.9% higher against the dollar. Quark has a market cap of $3.19 million and $510.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc.

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

