Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Shares Up 1.6%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) shares shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. 2,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 4,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15.

About Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF)

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

