RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Insider Sells $277,200.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,968,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $952.17 million, a PE ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in RadNet by 21.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 61.7% in the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 228,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 87,063 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 107,154 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of RadNet by 28.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDNT. ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

