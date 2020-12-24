Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radware presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. Radware has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Radware’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Radware by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Radware by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Radware by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 82,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

