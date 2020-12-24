Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RFL opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Rafael has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFL. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rafael in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rafael by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rafael by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rafael by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rafael by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 574,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.