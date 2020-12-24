Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,935.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $3,935.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00136899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00672673 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00180686 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00368119 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00063317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00096166 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.