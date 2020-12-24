(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RDS.A. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded (RDS.A) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC raised (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised (RDS.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on (RDS.A) from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of RDS.A opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. (RDS.A) has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

