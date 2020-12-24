RealChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $118,067.65 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One RealChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. RealChain has a total market cap of $118,067.65 and $5,049.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RealChain Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,350,683 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

