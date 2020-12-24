Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/23/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

12/1/2020 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/16/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

11/5/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

11/3/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $33.00 to $39.00.

11/2/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BLDR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,062,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,679,000.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

