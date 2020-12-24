Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Culp (CULP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Culp (NYSE: CULP) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2020 – Culp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

12/17/2020 – Culp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

12/10/2020 – Culp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/7/2020 – Culp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Culp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

NYSE CULP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. Culp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $191.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Culp Inc alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 28.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Culp by 133.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.