Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2020 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – Columbia Sportswear was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

12/8/2020 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/19/2020 – Columbia Sportswear was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/2/2020 – Columbia Sportswear was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2020 – Columbia Sportswear had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/30/2020 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of COLM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,901. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 31,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,947,268.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,715,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 795,486 shares of company stock worth $64,960,209. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 90,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,185,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 140,178 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

