Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBGLY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

