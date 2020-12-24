Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Down 7.4%

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s stock price fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.00. 559,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 551,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The stock has a market cap of $70.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 60.0% during the third quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

