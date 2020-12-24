Redrow plc (RDW.L)’s (RDW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 566.50 ($7.40) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. Redrow plc has a 1-year low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 524.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 466.93.

About Redrow plc (RDW.L)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

