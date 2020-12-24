Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading 9% Higher

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.50. 886,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 291,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Research analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 334,102 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $962,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

