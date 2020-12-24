Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

REKR opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $9.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

