Ren Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Ren has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $231.75 million and approximately $40.45 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Binance and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00341619 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, OKEx, Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance, Tidex, DDEX and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.