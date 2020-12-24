Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.91

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $5.75. Renren shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 47,257 shares.

About Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

