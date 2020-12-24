Restaurant Brands International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,025 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,064% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 put options.

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Restaurant Brands International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE:QSR opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,149 shares of company stock worth $11,261,662. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.