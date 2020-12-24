Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 18,000 Shares

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $238,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,118,679 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $15,661,506.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 63,035 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $891,314.90.

On Friday, December 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,074 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $100,521.54.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 24,900 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $355,821.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $92,580.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 15,506 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $237,086.74.

On Monday, November 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 94,174 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,437,095.24.

On Thursday, November 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 51,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $729,624.00.

RVI stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $281.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

RVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

