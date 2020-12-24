Reviewing Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) & Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Horizon Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.45 billion 5.38 $421.23 million $3.41 19.54 Horizon Bancorp $251.39 million 2.70 $66.54 million $1.64 9.44

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Commerce Bancshares and Horizon Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 2 4 0 0 1.67 Horizon Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $58.40, indicating a potential downside of 12.35%. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.95%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 23.67% 10.49% 1.15% Horizon Bancorp 25.31% 9.84% 1.16%

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Commerce Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 316 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 63 full service offices and 1 loan production office in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.