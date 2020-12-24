Ribbit LEAP (NYSE:LEAP) Trading Down 3.2%

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)’s share price fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.87. 131,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 45,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Ribbit LEAP Company Profile (NYSE:LEAP)

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.