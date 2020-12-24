Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.95. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 12,700 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07, a current ratio of 19.51 and a quick ratio of 19.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.96.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.95 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Rifco Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) Company Profile (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

