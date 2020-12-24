RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.61 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00135698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00669580 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00181547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00380814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00099315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00059801 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

RING X PLATFORM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

