RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Trading 0.4% Higher

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.33. 102,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 89,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Patrick W. Galley bought 3,100 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $46,159.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,693.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

