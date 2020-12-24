Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REAL. BidaskClub raised shares of The RealReal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The RealReal has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.03.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $104,135.76. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $35,933.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,020,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168,367.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,832,275. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 144.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the third quarter worth $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the third quarter worth $8,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The RealReal by 73.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the third quarter worth $1,337,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

