Robert W. Baird Downgrades Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $85.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.63 and a beta of 1.61. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,917 shares of company stock worth $12,874,469 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.