Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

LAZR stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

