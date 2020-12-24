Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Price Target to $56.00

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $52.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

