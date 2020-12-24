Royal Bank of Canada Trims Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price to $144.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.65.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $138.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.93. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,174,905.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,971 shares of company stock worth $5,982,640 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after acquiring an additional 269,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after buying an additional 355,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,937,000 after buying an additional 52,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after buying an additional 842,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,363,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

