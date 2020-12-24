Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Trading Up 2.2%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 4,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 100,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

About Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.