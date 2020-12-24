RTS Oil (OTCMKTS:RTSO) Shares Up 688.9%

RTS Oil Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTSO)’s share price shot up 688.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

About RTS Oil (OTCMKTS:RTSO)

RTS Oil LLP distributes oil and gas products. The company also owns and operates approximately 20 petrol stations for retail sales, and 6 crude oil and fuel storage tank farms located throughout Kazakhstan for the wholesale distribution of petroleum products. RTS Oil LLP is based in Kazakhstan. RTS Oil Holdings, Inc was formerly known as RTS Oil LLP.

