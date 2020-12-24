Ruff Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $458,184.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00048370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00335078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00031367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

